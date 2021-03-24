Gusty Winds Return, Soggy Weather Pattern Continues

Tuesday’s Rainfall:

Yesterday’s steady rainfall amounted to a whopping .82″ at the Chicago-Rockford Airport, which took a chunk out of our monthly rainfall deficit. While the heaviest rain is now behind us, you’ll want to have the rain gear with you today as rain chances continue.

Early Wednesday morning, the mature surface low was spotted meandering over northern Iowa. This still places us on the warmer side of the low, resulting in a very mild morning across the area. Temperatures heading out are sitting in the upper 40s and low 50s. To compare, Rockford’s average low for March 24th is 30°. Yeah, unseasonably mild. So, it’ll feel comfortable heading out, but you may also be greeted by a few lingering spotty showers.

Rainy & Windy Today:

Behind a cold frontal passage this morning, moisture swinging around the slow-moving system will result in a round of scattered showers. Thankfully, much of the activity we see throughout the day won’t nearly be as widespread and steady as Tuesday rainfall. Overall, amounts should remain under a tenth of an inch. Along with the additional rain chances comes the return of gusty winds. Southwesterly winds could gust up to 30-35 mph at times, with the strongest winds arriving between 12PM-6PM. A breeze does linger into the evening commute, but winds should fully lighten up as we head into the overnight hours. Temperatures today will be slightly cooler thanks to this morning’s cold front, with most landing in the upper 50s.

Next Rain Chance:

Our next system will be quick to follow, but will take a slightly different track. Guidance has come to an agreement on this low taking a southerly approach to the area. With us being on the northern fringe of the precipitation, Thursday will start out with spotty light rain, so like today don’t expect much heading out. There is a chance for a quick round of heavier showers late Thursday night into Friday morning, with the potential for a few wet snowflakes to mix in before the conclusion of this event. Temperatures overnight look to fall near the 32° mark, with a quick rebound back into the 50s by Friday afternoon.

Dry Stretch Ahead?:

Tired of the rain chances? We’ll we have a few more to get through before dry and sunny weather make a triumphant return. A ridge of high pressure aloft is expected to settle across the central plains late this weekend, bringing sunny skies for Sunday & Monday. In fact, The latest 8-14 day precipitation outlook shows a below-average trend for a majority of the lower 48, including our region. Temperature-wise, highs remain in the 50s into the weekend, with the potential for low 60s by the start of next week.