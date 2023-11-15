Plenty of Wind:

Mother nature has served the Stateline a plate of gusty winds since the month began. In fact, the Rockford Airport has averaged a peak wind gust of 25.3 mph since November 1st, with 4 of those days registering a wind gust at or above 30 mph.

While winds won’t be as much of an issue today, they are expected to ramp up into Thursday afternoon as our next strong cold front approaches.

Another Beautiful Day:

Expect this week’s beautiful weather to carry on into our Wednesday. This morning’s warmer start will act as a nice base for temperatures this afternoon, placing highs just shy of the mid 60s. In a similar fashion to Monday and Tuesday, skies will be sun-filled. Conditions remain very dry overnight, with temperatures falling on either side of the 40° mark!

Gusty Winds Return:

A very tight pressure gradient is then set to develop in between the expansive high pressure system over the southeast U.S and our next cold front. What does this entail? Windy conditions will be a big part of tomorrow’s forecast. Winds will be blowing out of the southwest Thursday afternoon into Thursday night, gusting up to 35 mph.

This will hold this 60° weather in place for a 4th consecutive day. The cold front will then sweep through the Stateline late Thursday night into early Friday, bringing an end to this incredibly mild weather pattern. Also with this frontal passage will be a chance for a few sprinkles and showers. The rain won’t be much, only amounting to a couple tenths of an inch, and will come to an end during the early stages of Friday.