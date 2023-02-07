Winds are expected to increase Thursday with a deepening low-pressure system moving into northern and northeast Illinois. Southerly winds during the day Wednesday will shift to the northeast with the approaching low, turning to the northwest once the low passes Thursday afternoon.

The highest wind gusts are expected to occur over east-central Illinois and northwest Indiana, where winds could gust as high as 60 mph. Closer to home winds could gust as high as high as 35-40 mph during the afternoon.

Wind speeds will ease a little through the night Thursday and Friday following a second front Friday afternoon. Colder air will bring temperatures into the low 30s Friday and overnight lows into the teens early Saturday.