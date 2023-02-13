It was another beautiful Spring-like afternoon as temperatures warmed once again into the upper 40s and low 50s Monday. Skies remain clear Monday night as winds turn back around to the south. This will hold overnight lows in the low 30s.

Low pressure currently over the southwest will quickly lift northeast into the Plains and Midwest Tuesday and Tuesday night. As it does cloud cover will increase during the afternoon, but temperatures should still be able to warm into the upper 40s. Rain showers are expected to move in around Noon, remaining scattered into the afternoon. By evening, the rain will become more widespread lasting through 7-8pm.

As the low strengthens to our west the wind field will increase significantly Tuesday evening. This will cause southeast winds to gust around 35 mph during the evening, increasing to 40 mph by Wednesday morning. The strong wind gusts will continue through Noon Wednesday, easing some during the afternoon.

Be prepared for increasing winds Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. This will likely have an impact on both commutes.