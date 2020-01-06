Gusty Winds Sunday Evening

Winds picked up following a cold front Sunday evening, gusting at times to 40 mph from the West/Northwest. While the wind speeds have come down some wind gusts will still top 25-30 mph through Midnight, decreasing to 15-20 mph by Monday morning.
High temperatures Sunday reached the low to mid 40s making it another well above average January afternoon. Temperatures have cooled off a little, but not much, behind the front as numbers are currently in the low to mid 30s. We’ll see these numbers drop a little more during the overnight into the mid 20s by sunrise Monday. Wind chills will likely be down in the teens. Strong winds in the jet stream above will keep gusty winds across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin through early Wednesday.