A steady rain continues to fall Tuesday evening across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, but the back edge of the rain is now lifting into southern Whiteside and Lee counties. Skies are dry in central Illinois, but additional moisture and rain will continue to lift north through the late evening. The rain is expected to last through the overnight, coming to an end before sunrise Wednesday.

Winds have been gusty from the north Tuesday afternoon, but an increasing wind is possible over the next hour or two, especially for those in Whiteside, Lee and DeKalb counties. Winds have increased behind the rain over west-central Illinois with a wake low (mini low-pressure system). This has caused a sustained wind of 35-45 mph, with a few wind gusts over 50 mph. There was a report of some wind damage around Macomb, IL with gusts of 55 mph.

The gusty winds won’t last, if they do occur, but don’t be surprised if when the showers end the wind picks up.