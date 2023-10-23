Strong winds can be expected the next several days as temperatures continue to climb well above average for late October. Highs Monday warmed into the upper 60s and low 70s area wide with a gusty southeast wind. At times, wind gusts reached 30-35 mph. While winds will subside some this evening, look for the breeze to continue into the overnight. Temperatures tonight will fall into the middle 50s.

Southwest winds increase Tuesday gusting as high as 40 mph during the afternoon. This will bring afternoon temperatures into the middle and upper 70s. The record high for October 24th is 80 degrees set back in 1963. I don’t think we’ll reach record territory, but we’ll be close.

The next few days will be windy, so it may be a good idea to secure any loose outdoor holiday decorations Monday evening. Winds could gust even higher Tuesday evening as rain showers move in. Southwest winds continue Wednesday, increasing slightly for Thursday afternoon. It’ll remain breezy Friday before winds shift to the north by the weekend. This will be followed by quickly tumbling temperatures with highs in the 50s, dropping into the 40s next week.