From record high temperatures Tuesday afternoon to the likelihood of a hard freeze Sunday night, temperatures have been on quite the roller-coaster ride over the last few days. Highs on Friday will be reached before Noon and then are expected to drop back by late afternoon. Overnight lows will dip into the low 30s with highs on Saturday and Sunday only reaching the upper 40s and low 50s.

A stronger push of cold air will arrive Sunday evening and under a clearing night sky overnight lows will fall into the middle 20s. This will end the growing season with a hard freezing (28 degrees, or colder) occurring.

The next couple of nights will feature overnight lows in the low to mid 20s as well. Towards the end of the week temperatures will warm closer to average.