Though we could see a few snowflakes mix in with the scattered showers Sunday afternoon, there’s a chance of flurries on Halloween this year. Now if we see any accumulation, this would mainly be on elevated and grassy surfaces. This is nothing like back in 2019, the snowiest on record at the airport, when we got 3.1″ of snow!

Temperatures are cold this morning, but we will see nighttime temperatures also take a bigger tumble over the next few days. There is a Freeze Warning until 8am for Green County in southern Wisconsin along with Jo Daviess, Stephenson, and Carroll Counties in northern Illinois. Sunday night we will be down to the mid 20s, our first fall hard freeze across the Stateline likely. Scattered showers return to the forecast tonight south of Rockford as temperatures fall into the mid 30s.

It will be a cooler weekend than what we saw this past week but not as cool as early next week. We’ll be in the mid to upper 40s Saturday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Saturday night temperatures will be in the mid 30s. The second half of the weekend will be colder, only near 40 degrees, a few areas could remain in the upper 30s. Monday sunshine returns but temperatures fall into the upper 30s likely for most. Tuesday for Halloween a chance of snow with afternoon temperatures around 37 degrees.