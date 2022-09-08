Large wildfires continue to burn thousands of acres out west as record setting heat and extreme drought conditions continue. As a result, large amounts of smoke have been released into the atmosphere causing poor air quality for many out west, as well as across the Midwest.

As the smoke rises through the atmosphere it is getting caught within the winds of the jet stream, moving downstream through the Plains and Midwest. Below is a visible satellite image showing where some of the higher concentrations of the smoke can be found, west of the Mississippi River. As the ridge out west continues to break down, and we hold on to a northwest wind within the jet stream, we will continue to see some of the smoke move across the Midwest and western Great Lakes. The majority of the smoke will remain in the middle to upper levels of the atmosphere, giving our skies tonight and tomorrow a hazy/milky appearance. For some locations there may be a small impact on air quality over the next couple of days.