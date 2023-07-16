Current air quality index values across the Stateline are between 150-200 for most which is unhealthy. Avoid spending long hours outdoors if you can. There already is an improvement in the air quality northwest of here in portions of western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota.

There is an Air Quality Alert in effect for the entire Stateline as well as the entire state of both Wisconsin and Illinois. The National Weather Service just extended the alert for the southern half of Wisconsin until midnight tonight which includes Green, Rock, and Walworth Counties. Northern Illinois is also included in the alert until midnight tonight.

It will continue to be hazy through Monday morning but by tomorrow afternoon, we will see improvements in the overall air quality. By Tuesday we could see lighter levels of near surface smoke make its way back in, but it will not be as thick as this weekend. The haze is reducing visibilities across the entire Stateline, most of the area is at or under 5 miles of visibility.

Sunday evening and during the early nighttime hours we could see a few stronger storms develop along a cold front. Our biggest concern will be gusty winds. Outside of thunderstorm winds will be between 25-30 mph but there will likely be areas that see higher wind speeds. Heavy rain and some hail are also possible.

Temperatures will remain in the lower 80s Sunday, similar to the first half of the weekend. Sunday night we’re down to the upper 50s, comfortable. As we head into the work week there’s a slim chance of a few isolated showers but lower humidity levels thanks to the cold front that will pass Sunday evening. By Tuesday dew points and temperatures will rise once again. We’ll be back to the lower to mid 80s Tuesday.