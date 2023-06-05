Our winds are back out of the northeast which will really pull in more of the wildfire smoke and allow for hazy conditions Monday. Moderate to heavy levels of near surface smoke are expected.

Temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s Monday morning, but we will see temperatures rise into the mid 80s. A few areas will likely only reach temperatures closer to the 80-degree mark just like yesterday as a result from wildfire smoke. An isolated shower is in the forecast but the better chance out of the work week will come Tuesday. Temperatures are only expected to fall to the 60-degree mark Monday night. As we head for daybreak shower chances increase a little bit north/east of Rockford.

Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will actually cool down a little bit down to the upper 70s, near normal. Thursday we will start to see temperatures warm up only by a few degrees, back to the 80-degree mark and then into the lower 80s to end the week off.