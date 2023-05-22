Hazy skies will once again greet us Monday evening as smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere slowly sinks south into the Stateline. The haze won’t be quite as thick as it was late last week, but it’ll give the sun a little more of an orange glow as it sets this evening.

We had a few fair-weather cumulus clouds develop during the afternoon but those will fade away, leaving our skies mostly clear overnight. Overnight lows will fall into the low 50s before warming into the mid 80s Tuesday afternoon.

The smoke and haze will be pulled back north Tuesday as upper-level ridging builds in. A cold front moving down from Canada Wednesday could bring the smoke back down into the Great Lakes during the afternoon. Temperatures Wednesday will be about 10 degrees cooler than Tuesday in the low 70s.