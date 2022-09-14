The skies over the Plains and Midwest have once again filled with smoke from the wildfires out west, giving the bright blue sky more of a hazy/milky white appearance. The smoke remains lofted high in the atmosphere, at least across the Midwest, so there shouldn’t be too much of an impact to those with health issues. However, some Midwest locations may experience poor air quality from time to time.

As our winds in the jet stream remain from the northwest Wednesday evening, the smoke from the west will continue to move through the region. But by late Thursday and Friday winds will turn more to the southwest, shifting the higher concentrations of smoke a little further downstream. This will give our skies a little less of a hazy/milky look, but skies will fill with a little more cloud cover Friday and Saturday.