You may notice a little more of a hazy look to the sky the next couple of days as smoke from numerous, and large burning, wildfires out west shifts east under a shifting ridge of high pressure.

Visible satellite imagery Tuesday evening shows quite a bit of smoke over the Rockies and Plains from the wildfires, and stuck under the strong heat dome over the West. As our winds aloft turn more to the northwest, and then southwest, Thursday and Friday the smoke will move a little further east over the Midwest and Great Lakes. The concentration of smoke likely won’t be as high as it currently is out west, but a more hazy look to the sky is possible, causing a more vibrant and colorful sunrise and sunset, especially if we see cloud cover during that time.