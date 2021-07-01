Hazy skies possible as the heat builds back in for the weekend

It has been a much more comfortable afternoon following the muggy last few days in the Stateline. Northeast winds were quick to develop following the passage of a cold front Thursday morning. At times the winds have been gusty, but are expected to subside through the evening and overnight.

Sunshine will continue Friday with just a few passing afternoon clouds, but you may start to notice a little more haze to the sky beginning Friday evening, lasting into the weekend. That’s because of the ongoing, and new, wildfires that are burning out west and in Canada. The extreme heat that took over much of the Pacific Northwest and western Canada not only broke multiple daily record high and all time high temperature records, but is also responsible for new wildfires as the west remains exceptionally dry and parched.

As the jet stream buckles to the north Friday thanks to a ridge of high pressure, it’ll place the jet stream downstream right overhead for the start of the weekend. This could cause some of the smoke and haze from the wildfires to filter down into the Midwest and Great Lakes. While right now it doesn’t look like it’ll impact our air quality, it’s something we’ll need to keep an eye on this weekend.

The smoke from the wildfires isn’t the only thing that could cause our skies to become hazy this weekend. The heat is expected to move back in beginning Saturday, turning more humid for the fourth as a strong ridge of high pressure slowly moves east Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures to wrap up the week will still be very comfortable with highs on Friday coming close to 80 degrees, but humidity remains low. Those numbers will climb for Saturday afternoon, reaching the mid and upper 80s, but it won’t be overly humid as dew point temperatures are likely to remain in the upper 50s and low 60s. You’ll feel the difference Sunday, though, as high temperatures warm back into the low 90s pushing the heat index into the mid 90s for most during the afternoon. Skies will remain dry, however, through the weekend with the chance for rain returning early to mid next week.

Did you know that the higher humidity could play a role in just how bright the fireworks are for Sunday evening. Higher levels of humidity (moisture) tend to make the colors of fireworks a little more dull thanks to higher levels of moisture in the atmosphere. That may be our only issue with the weather this fourth of July as the rain looks to hold off, and there should only be a few clouds in the evening sky.