Hazy Friday:

Mother nature gave us another beautiful August afternoon Thursday. Sunshine dominated our skies from start to finish, with highs peaking in the upper 70s for the third straight day!

Friday features more of the same. But as we hinted at in yesterday’s discussion, we have another plume of thick smoke tracking into the Great Lakes. Some of that smoke unfortunately may reach ground level, making air quality difficult for some.

According to AirNow.Gov, air quality levels across the region will be considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as young children, older folks, and those with heat and lung issues. To be safe, partake in less strenuous activities or shorten the amount of time you are active outside. Skies turn partly cloudy as we head into tonight, with temperatures falling into the upper 50s.

Weekend Warmth:

Forecast models show a high pressure system sliding to our southeast Saturday morning. This will not only keep our weather pattern dry for Saturday and for most of Sunday, but it will also result in a spike in temperatures. Expect high temperatures to peak in the upper 80s, with low 90s slated for Sunday afternoon. In fact, Sunday is when we begin a stretch of hot weather that aims to carry on well into next week.

Heat Cranks Up:

It’s during this time in which we see a strong heat dome of high pressure set up over the central portions of the country. Underneath this heat dome will be an air-mass that will likely leave high temperatures in the 90s well into next week. As of this morning, we have highs in the low 90s from Sunday through Thursday.

The last time the Rockford Airport observed 5 straight 90-degree days was June 20th-24th, 2022. Of course, the rise in heat will be accompanied by a rise in humidity, so expect heat indices to approach or even eclipse the 100-degree each of these 5 days. Additionally, this strong ridge will help to keep rain chances away. There is a chance for a few showers Sunday night into Monday, but even those chances are slim.