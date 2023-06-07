Much of the Northeast was blanketed by extremely dense smoke from the wildfires burning in Canada Wednesday afternoon. This caused the air quality to drop significantly, impacting millions along the East Coast. While the thick smoke will continue out east for the next several days, our skies will become a little more hazy both Thursday and Friday.

You may have noticed it already Wednesday evening as the brightness of the sun became filtered out before sunset. The smoke won’t be nearly as bad as it is out east, but it will filter out some of the sunshine during the afternoon Thursday. There are currently no air quality alerts for the Stateline, but air quality is expected to decrease slightly during the day. The haze and smoke will continue into Friday before our upper-level winds shift, pushing the smoke out of the area.

A large upper-level low pivoting over the far Northeast is responsible for the dense smoke over the lower 48. As that low begins to break down and shift further over the Atlantic Ocean sky conditions and air quality should begin to improve. This shift in the pattern will turn our upper-level winds to the northwest, which will also bring a slight warmup to the Stateline Friday and Saturday.