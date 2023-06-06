Isolated to scattered thunderstorms and showers have been moving through the Stateline Tuesday afternoon. A few hundredths to two tenths of rain have been reported across the Stateline. For the most part, rain has fallen in Rockford, to the northwest in areas like Monroe and Freeport, and to the south of the City of Rockford in Rochelle and DeKalb. Isolated showers will continue until about 7-8pm. A few very stray showers could linger into the nine o’clock hour, but most will dry out by then.

The drought monitor gets updated once a week, every Thursday, but with the abnormally warm temperatures and the lack of a soaking rain we will likely see abnormally dry conditions to even a moderate drought expand to include more of the Stateline. May 12th was the last time we got a little bit more of a decent rain and that was still only 0.80″.

Haze from wildfire smoke is still affecting the Stateline Tuesday afternoon. There is a reduction in visibility in almost every area and an Air Quality Alert for Green and Rock Counties in southern Wisconsin until 6pm. The cold front did stall near the Stateline earlier this afternoon but as that continues to push south this evening and tonight the smoke will also get pushed further south.

Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday afternoon will be near normal, in the upper 70s. The lower 80s will make a return for the end of the work week and start of the weekend. Another cold front will move through, and our next chance of rain will be associated with the front on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures drop Sunday and Monday down to the mid 70s.