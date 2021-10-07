Healthy Dose of Rain on the Way, Showers Linger into Friday

Rainy Thursday Ahead:

The Stateline remained rain-free Wednesday, with a decent amount of sunshine making an appearance late in the afternoon. But with an area of low pressure continuing it’s northward journey, clouds were very quick to fill in, with showers moving in before Thursday’s morning commute. So before you head out the door this morning, be sure to have your rain coat on, and your umbrella with you.

The more widespread rain looks to push through during the morning hours, with the activity becoming a little more isolated by the afternoon. Tagging along with this afternoon’s chances will be the potential for a few embedded thunderstorms. Thankfully, severe weather is not expected but just know that gusty winds and brief downpours will be possible with any storm that were to develop.All in all, today will not be an all out washout as dry hours will be likely.

Showers Linger:

Due to today’s cloud cover, rain chances, and light easterly wind, temperatures will struggle to climb, only topping out in the low 70s. Which if you’re keeping out is still considered above-average for this time of year we we’re normally falling into the mid to upper 60s. As this low-pressure system spirals into the Stateline overnight, scattered showers will be possible into Friday morning.

Overall, modes have remained consistent with much of the area receiving .5″ to as much as an 1″. So far this October, we’ve managed to pick up 1.21″ of rain, more than double what we received during the month of September. It’ll still take a few heavy rain events for us to catch up to our annual deficit. But it’s nice to see mother nature finally answering our prayers with some much needed rainfall.