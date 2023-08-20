A Heat Advisory will go in effect at 11am for Green, Rock, and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin. The remainder of the area at 1pm, both lasting until 8pm this evening. Whiteside County is under an Excessive Heat Warning. We’re still keeping an eye on Jo Daviess and Carroll Counites as they are included in the Excessive Heat Watch. Heat index values will be near 110 degrees at times. Be sure to practice heat safety by drinking plenty of fluids, water and electrolytes, wearing lighter shades of clothing, and spending frequent breaks at least in the shade or better yet, the air conditioning.

Temperatures will be in the lower 90s Sunday afternoon for most, still not close to the record high of 100 degrees set back in 1947. After a dry cold front clears the area, temperatures drop to the mid 80s Monday. Tuesday and more specifically Wednesday into Thursday temperatures will be back in the mid 90s. A few locations very well could dip into the upper 90s, close to 100 especially if the near surface smoke improves. Hazy skies are anticipated to stick around through at least Monday from the wildfire smoke Wednesday and Thursday we will be close to previous records in the lower 100s. Friday temperatures look to improve some after another cold front passes through.