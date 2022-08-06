There are areas of patchy dense fog out there early Saturday morning so drive with caution. Some areas are under a mile of visibility including the Monroe area in Southern Wisconsin. Other areas that are down to 2.5 miles of visibility include Galena, Freeport, Rochelle, and DeKalb.

We had somewhat of a break from the really hot weather the last few days but the heat and humidity really ramp up today. Green, Rock, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, and Whiteside Counties in the Stateline will be under a heat advisory from 12-9pm Saturday. Heat index values could be up to 105 degrees. If you are heading out to the Ogle County fair or planning to be outside in general today, make sure to stay hydrated and be careful.

Temperatures are currently in the upper 60s/lower 70s, so they did not fall much overnight. It is a muggy and warm start to the day already early Saturday morning.

Temperatures will make it all the way up into the lower 90s today but remember, heat index values will make it feel much warmer out there. We will stay under a partly sunny sky the majority of the day. Overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning temperatures will stay very warm in the mid to upper 70s across most Stateline counties. Early Sunday morning is also when our rain chances return. We could hear a couple rumbles of thunder but no severe weather is expected for the Stateline.

Storm chances also return as early as tonight. Timing with rain and storms looks to move into northwest areas in the Stateline around 3-4am and then spread out. As the storms travel through the Stateline they are expected to break up some and become more scattered. Isolated showers are in the forecast the majority of Sunday. Another round of showers will move into the area Monday morning.

Dew points are not far behind our temperatures this morning. Dew point temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s in most areas with a few Stateline areas such as Galena and Janesville in the lower 70s. The moisture, calm winds and high humidity levels are driving the patchy fog early Saturday morning. Luckily temperatures will come down some for the second half of the weekend but high dew points stick around for the entire weekend before we see them come down some, but it will still be muggy outside during the work week.

Winds will stay gusty through the weekend with gusts reaching 20mph Saturday. Saturday night they will stay between 15-20mph and then through Sunday gusts could reach as high as 20mph too.

Temperatures over the next several days will come down to near normal or a little cooler than that. Monday and Tuesday we will be close to that 80 degree mark with temperatures coming up a few degrees midweek.