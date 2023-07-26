Heat Advisories have been issued for areas west of Rockford. For Whiteside County it will be in effect until 9pm Friday Jo Daviess, Stephenson and Carroll Counties will see this go in effect 12pm Thursday until 9pm Friday. For Green County the heat advisory will be in effect 12-8pm Thursday.

We had several severe thunderstorms earlier this morning. Midafternoon there is nothing on radar near the Stateline, but some redevelopment is possible. Areas to watch would be along I-39 and eastward in the Stateline, including Rockford and Rochelle. All modes of severe weather would be possible, but the best chance of severe weather remains to our east.

Though a stray shower cannot be ruled out Thursday, we will continue to see drier air move in so most of the area should go the day without rain. Our next best chance at not only rain but some severe weather will be Friday. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has the entire area at a level 2 out of 5 for chances of severe weather.

Temperatures heat up even more for the end of the work week. Thursday and Friday we will be in the mid 90s. This weekend cools down with temperatures back to where we should be for this time of year. The near normal temperatures should stick with us through at least Monday.