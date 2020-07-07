Heat Advisory Issued for Parts of the Area Wednesday Afternoon

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Green County in southwest Wisconsin, as well as for Stephenson, Carroll, Jo Daviess and Whiteside counties beginning 11am Wednesday morning, lasting through 7pm Wednesday evening.

Widely isolated showers and thunderstorms have developed Tuesday afternoon as temperatures area wide have warmed into the low 90s, pushing the heat index close to – or over – 100 degrees in a few spots. The storm activity is expected to settle down during the evening Tuesday as a cold front moving in from the northwest, begins to lift back north as a warm front by Wednesday morning. A reinforcing shot of unseasonably warm air will move back into northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, with highs climbing into the mid 90s during the afternoon. Southwest winds will help transport a little more moisture, meaning the heat index Wednesday has a better chance of reaching 100 degrees, or slightly higher, area wide.

Prolonged heat when combined with humidity could become dangerous for some Wednesday afternoon. It’s important to remember to take it easy Wednesday, especially if outdoors for any period of time. Cool off in the shade or in air conditioning if possible. Try to limit strenuous activity to the ‘cooler’ times of the day either early in the morning or later in the evening, and remember to stay hydrated. Thursday could be another hot and humid day before showers and thunderstorms move in during the afternoon and evening. If there is any good news it is that the heat won’t last as a pattern change will bring a more comfortable air mass to the Midwest by the upcoming weekend.