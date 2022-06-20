The heat is back to kick start the work week off. Dew points are in the 50s and 60s in most places, some areas such as Freeport are up to the mid 60s. Overall Monday afternoon is not as muggy as it will be Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s the remainder of the afternoon before falling to around 70 degrees Tuesday morning.

The heat will then return in full blast Tuesday with daytime highs expected to be in the upper 90s, near 100. The previous record for June 21 is 100 which was set in 1988, which we will get very close to. The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for all counties besides McHenry and DeKalb in the Stateline from 12-7pm Tuesday. Heat index values tomorrow afternoon could get up to 100-110.

The dry pattern continues as we are not tracking any significant chance of rainfall over the next several days. We could see a few showers with the cold front Tuesday evening/night. The Storm Prediction Center does have the Stateline under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) tomorrow with that cold front but right now, our threats remain low. Winds would be the bigger concern where they could gust up to 20-30mph.

The remainder of the work week temperatures come down a little bit from the upper 90s we will see Tuesday, but the upper 80s will still be above average for us. Eventually, we will get back to a near normal pattern but it will likely only last for a few days Sunday and into early next week.