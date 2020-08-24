Heat Advisory issued through Monday evening

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Whiteside counties until 7pm Monday evening. Air temperatures rising through the low to mid 90s, combined with dew points in the upper 60s, have pushed the heat index over 100 degrees in a few locations.

As of 5pm, those numbers have come down just a bit but it still remains hot. Temperatures through at least Thursday are expected to stay in the low to mid 90s, possibly rising into the upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday. The good news, if there is any, is that the dew point temperatures may actually be a bit lower which could bring down the heat index temperature just a bit.

Either way it will be hot and it’s important to practice heat safety: drink plenty of water, limit outdoor activity and try to remain in air conditioning as much as possible. If you do need to be outside for prolonged periods of time, take frequent breaks and wear light weight/light colored clothing. Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles, even if for a short amount of time, and check on those who are elderly or do not have air conditioning.