Heat Advisory Issues For Some, Summer Not Letting Up the Slightest

Unseasonably Mild Morning:

Cloud cover from Monday morning’s round of thunderstorms prevented our afternoon highs from even coming close to the 90-degree mark. Still, with dew points in the low to mid 70s, heat index values had no issues getting close or even eclipsing the 100 degrees.

With the radar remaining quiet overnight, temperatures slowly fell into the low 70s. When you compare that to the temperatures we had just 24 hours ago, that’s a good 5° to 15° warmer. Unfortunately, this warmer start just tells the tale for the rest of our Tuesday as this hot & humid stretch continues.

Heat Advisory:

The excessive isn’t just being felt here at home. Areas from southeastern South Dakota to the Gulf Coast are under some sort of heat alert this morning. This does include a Heat Advisory for Carroll and Whiteside counties, which will be in effect from 1PM to 8PM. Similar to Monday, the one thing we’ll have to keep an eye on is a thunderstorm complex that is currently tracking through Minnesota.

Models really haven’t had a good grip on the track of this system, but it will be in a weakening phase on it’s approach. Any chances that we see move in early in the day will have a big impact on the way our temperatures and dew points climb into the afternoon. With that being said, we should top out close to the 90-degree mark in most spots.

But combining that with dew points in the low to mid 70s, heat index values cloud once again sit near or even exceed above the 100-degrees. Guidance does show another chance for a few showers and thunderstorms, especially after mid-day with chances lasting into the evening commute. Though the chances of storms becoming severe are quite low this afternoon, hail and gusty winds will be the biggest concerns with any thunderstorm that does show any severe characteristics.

Summer Not Letting Up:

With a strong dome of high pressure to our south, this very summer-like pattern looks to remain in place for the rest of the work week. We’ll feel the worst of the humidity today, but conditions look to stay hot and humid moving forward. Another cluster of showers and storms may attempt to move in overnight into early Wednesday. Clouds cover may be a bit more expansive, leading to slightly cooler daily high temperatures. When we say cooler, we mean on either side of the 90-degree mark. Heat index values just short of 100-degrees, but still high enough to make it feel uncomfortable. With the continuation of this summer-like pattern, an isolated afternoon storm or two cannot be entirely ruled out.