Hot & Stormy Friday:

Storms that prompted multiple severe thunderstorm warnings earlier are currently in the process of moving out of the area. Mainly warned for 60 mph straight-line winds, with all of the warnings remaining south of highway 20.

With this morning’s round coming to an end, our focus will turn back to the excessive heat that sticks around for our Friday. Clouds this morning should give way to more sunshine by mid to late morning, allowing temperatures to soar into the low 90s for the third straight day.

McHenry, Boone, Winnebago, Jo-Daviess, Carroll, Stephenson, Ogle, and Dekalb counties in northern Illinois, as well as Green, Rock, and Walworth counties in southern Wisconsin remain under a HEAT ADVISORY until 9PM. The remaining two counties, Lee and Whiteside, will remain under the EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING until 9PM as well. Areas under the heat advisory could see heat index values approach or even eclipse the 100-degree mark.

Those to our south that are under the excessive heat warning could see even higher values, closer to 110°. Again, if you plan to be outdoors, remember to implement heat safety. You can beat the excessive heat by wearing light colored clothing, taking frequent breaks in the shade, and of course remaining hydrated.

Second Round of Storms:

This afternoon’s heat and humidity will help prime the atmosphere for another round of severe storms starting late this afternoon. Overnight, the Storm Prediction Center upgraded our region to a level 3 enhanced risk for severe weather.

Biggest concern between 4PM and midnight will be damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Post frontal passage, cooler and less humid air will slowly filter in. Saturday will still be warm with highs in the upper 80s. By Sunday, highs will peak near-average in the low 80s. Want more good news? High pressure builds in behind the departing cold front, resulting in a more sun-filled forecast and a less active one.