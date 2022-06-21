The entire Stateline is under a heat advisory until 7pm this evening. Expect temperatures to remain in the upper 90s the remainder of Tuesday afternoon and evening. We will fall to an overnight low in the lower 70s for most across the Stateline tonight. The forecast high for today is noteworthy as your First Warn Weather Team went with 100, if we hit that this will be the first time since 2012 and we will tie/break the previous record of 100 set back in 1988. As of 2:30pm, temperatures have remained in the mid to upper 90s in most areas with Galena and Munroe in the lower 90s. Dew points are in the lower 70s in most areas (Freeport is in the mid 70s, and Monroe and Janesville in the mid to upper 60s) overall it is very muggy and hot outside Stateline Wide.

Winds will be between 10-15 Tuesday night with gusts reaching 20-25. Wednesday we are looking at similar winds to what we will see overnight, with guests still up to 20-25.

The dry pattern continues as we are not tracking any significant chance of rainfall over the next few days. We still are on track to see a few showers and even a few storms with the cold front later this evening. More showers will come Friday night into Saturday over the weekend.

The Storm Prediction Center still has the Stateline under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) with that cold front later today, but our threats are low. The best chances for severe weather remains off to the southwest of the Stateline near the Quad Cities where there is a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) and that is still low.

The remainder of the work week temperatures come down a little bit from the near 100 degree mark we saw today. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday temperatures will be near 90, in the upper 80s in most places and that is still above average. Saturday will be a little warmer and dew points will rise too making it feel muggy outside again but that will only last that one day. Dew points and temperatures come down a lot for the second half of the weekend and as we start off next week, temperatures are back to near normal/slightly below believe it or not. That cooler pattern is not going to last long though.