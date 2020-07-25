Heat and Humidity on the Rise for the Weekend

Temperatures have been fairly comfortable the last few days as drier air has kept humidity levels low. Highs Friday afternoon warmed into the low to mid 80s, pretty typical for late July. Southerly winds on the backside of side of high pressure Friday night will allow surface winds to shift around to the south Saturday. The southerly wind will bring dew point temperatures back into the low to mid 70s by Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures Saturday will warm into the upper 80s, close to 90 degrees, with the heat index reaching the mid 90s.

A little more moisture will be pulled northward as winds shift around to the southwest Sunday. Dew point temperatures in the low to mid 70s with highs in the low 90s could bring the heat index to the triple digit mark. The rise in heat and humidity will come ahead of a cold front that’ll move through late in the day Sunday.

An isolated shower/storm will be possible Saturday afternoon, especially for areas west of I-39. However, there is a higher chance for thunderstorms Sunday as a cold front moves in from the northwest. A few of those storms may come towards the evening, but most of the storm activity arrives during the overnight Sunday into Monday morning. The timing of the front (overnight) isn’t favorable for severe weather, but gusty winds are possible. Heavy rainfall will also be a threat with drier air expected for Monday afternoon.