Heat and Humidity on the Rise Tuesday Afternoon

Temperatures Tuesday are expected to warm into upper 80s and low 90s as a very warm air mass moves into the Midwest and Great Lakes. Highs Monday afternoon over the Plains reached the mid and upper 90s, and while it won’t get that hot here, it’ll be the hottest temperature we’ve felt since last Summer.

Southerly winds will also push the dew point temperatures into the mid and upper 60s, bringing the heat index into the mid 90s during the afternoon. The heat and humidity Tuesday, although relatively short-lived, is something our bodies are not used to – especially after coming off of a rather cool and less humid weekend. Remember to take it slow and if out for prolonged periods of time, take frequent breaks.

Skies will remain dry and mostly sunny during the day Tuesday as thunderstorms are likely Tuesday late afternoon and evening across the Upper Midwest. Those storms will develop ahead of a cold front that is expected to move through overnight, into Wednesday morning. The overall severe threat for us will remain low, but a few stronger storms with gusty winds could occur into Wednesday morning. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday as the cold front settles just a little to the south. A brief break in the higher humidity will take place Wednesday, as well as through the rest of the week, but temperatures will remain in the mid 80s.