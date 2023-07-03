Early Week Warm-Up:

The new work week kicks off with the potential for patchy fog, especially in the areas that were able to pick up some rain over the weekend. From there, sunshine will dominate in a mixed fashion, with temperatures on the rise once again.

Most if not all of the afternoon will be dry. However, hi-res models continue to show a small chance for a very isolated shower or thunderstorm.

Steamy Fourth:

Winds will take a turn to the southwest, allowing the uptick in temperatures and humidity to carry on into Independence Day. Expect temperatures to top out in the low 90s, with heat index values sitting in the mid to upper 90s during the afternoon.

In a similar fashion to Monday, there will be enough moisture and instability to support a few isolated late-day showers and thunderstorms. Now, for those who have big plans to celebrate Independence Day, you’ll be happy to know that precipitation that manages to form will fall apart by sunset. South to southwest winds will keep temperatures warm overnight, landing most of our local airports in the upper 60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday’s Cold Front:

The focus for Wednesday will be the arrival of our next cold front, which could bring a few strong to severe storms to the area. Earlier this morning, the Storm Prediction Center did place most of northern Illinois under a level 2 Slight Risk, leaving our areas up in southern Wisconsin under a level 1 Marginal Risk!

While there is still time for good old mother nature to shift things around, atmospheric profiles do support a damaging straight-line wind and large hail threat. Something to monitor for now. Temperatures ahead of the front will peak near the 90-degree mark, with humidity levels surging to very humid levels. Post-cold front, high temperatures fall below average for Thursday and Friday, landing in the upper 70s and low 80s.