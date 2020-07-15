Heat and Humidity Return for the Upcoming Weekend

We’ve had a nice break from the high humidity as of late, but it does look to return as temperatures climb into the 90s for the weekend. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy as thunderstorms continue from the Upper Midwest, down through Iowa.

Most of our evening and overnight hours will remain dry, but an isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out before sunrise Wednesday. By Wednesday afternoon the cold front will be moving closer to the Stateline. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become likely during that time until the cold front passes Wednesday night. You’ll also notice a slight uptick in humidity Wednesday as moisture increases along and ahead of the front. A strong thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out Wednesday, as well as heavy rain producing storms by the evening. Skies will dry Thursday as high pressure moves in from the northwest.

Numerous states have been under Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings in the South and Southwest as temperatures have soared into the 90s and 100s. A strong ridge of high pressure over the south has really allowed temperatures to climb recently. As the high locally shifts to the east Thursday night and Friday, it’ll allow some of that heat to shift northeast towards the end of the week and weekend. A warm front will lift through Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin Friday into Saturday as low pressure lifts into Canada. Temperatures behind the warm front will rise into the upper 80s/low 90s Friday, and then into the low to mid 90s Saturday and Sunday.

While the 90 degree heat isn’t something new for us, the humidity is expected to rise significantly during that time as dew point temperatures climb into the low to mid 70s. This could easily push the heat index over 100 degrees Saturday and Sunday. It’s likely that some sort of heat headline, most likely a heat advisory, will be needed for a portion of the area over the weekend. The incoming warmth will also put a lid on our atmosphere, limiting thunderstorm potential during the afternoon Friday and Saturday. There does remain a chance for thunderstorms Sunday as a cold front approaches the Stateline during the afternoon and evening.