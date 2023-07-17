Temperatures remain very comfortable these next few days with highs warming into the upper 70s and low 80s during the first half of the week, then low to mid 80s by the end of the week. Dew points won’t climb much with high pressure over the Great Lakes. This will keep comfortable levels of humidity around locally as moisture continues to rise to the south and west. Eventually, that moisture will move in our direction bringing both the return of heat and humidity next week.

A strong ridge of high pressure over the Southwest has brought record setting heat for residents from California to Texas. While the heat remains out west this week, the ridge will eventually begin to break down bringing more of the heat and humidity further east.

This looks to begin as soon as next Monday with highs reaching the upper 80s, possibly low to mid 90s. But that will depend on any storm chances that may develop. Longer range outlooks highlight the higher probability for temperatures reaching above average (average high is the low 80s) the last week of July.

As for precipitation, it looks like we may settle into a drier pattern with a higher probability for below average precipitation across the Plains, Midwest, and Northwest.