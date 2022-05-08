Temperatures are set to soar well above the average for the second of May as a strong ridge of high pressure develops over the middle of the country. There will come a few chances for showers and thunderstorms throughout the week, but the majority of the week is looking to remain dry.

Dry, but cloudy, skies were in abundance Sunday afternoon as showers and thunderstorms moved across Iowa and into Wisconsin throughout the day. Temperatures were slightly cooler north of the state line where highs only reached the low 60s, but middle 60s were achieved to the south. Winds have also been rather blustery from the southeast, at times gusting to 35 mph. The strong winds will remain in place through the night and this will help keep temperatures from dropping much beyond the mid 50s overnight.

As a warm front approaches from the south Monday afternoon, southeast winds will continue to remain strong gusting to around 40 mph at times. This will help bring temperatures up into the upper 70s, to right around 80 degrees, across much of the Stateline. The warmth, and heat, is then set to continue throughout the week as high temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s, possibly near 90 degrees.

Those 90 degree temperatures, though, will depend on a couple of things. Right now highs Tuesday and Thursday stand the best chance for reaching, or at least coming close, to 90 degrees. A cold front draped to our west Monday afternoon and evening will become the focal point for thunderstorm development. Those storms will primarily remain focused to our northwest during the day, but begin moving southeast Monday night. Storms are likely to be severe across portions of Iowa, southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin during the day Monday, but weaken as the move closer to the Stateline. An isolated shower/storm will be possible after Midnight Monday locally, but no severe weather is expected.

As that cold front boundary inches closer to the Stateline Monday night, it’ll be pulled back north as a warm front Tuesday. South winds Tuesday afternoon will help bring temperatures into the upper 80s, possibly near 90 degrees. Dew point temperatures will also be rising which could push the heat index into the low to mid 90s not one, but for several days this week.

Thunderstorms are possible to the north late Tuesday evening and there are a few models that try to bring those south into the Stateline early Wednesday morning. If that’s the case, temperatures on Wednesday could be slow to rebound, capping some of the heat for the afternoon. If not, highs will likely top close to 90 degrees once again. The pattern will slowly begin to break down towards the end of the week and upcoming weekend as the strong ridge breaks with a cold front. That front will bring temperatures back down into the 70s next weekend. While the heat this week may not seem like anything too drastic, it’s something our bodies just aren’t use to following the rather cool start to Spring. The heat combined with the humidity could take a little bit of a toll on our bodies, especially if outdoors for any prolonged period of time. Please remember to take caution if you’ll be out a lot this week.