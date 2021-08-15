Heat and humidity slowly rise this week

It may have been nice to give the air conditioners a little bit of a break this past weekend, especially at night with low temperatures dipping into the 50s for both Saturday and Sunday morning. Monday morning, and possibly Tuesday morning, will feature more of the same as temperatures fall back into the mid and upper 50s, but the comfortable air mass will soon take a break as we begin to feel a little more heat and humidity return mid to late week.

High pressure has been fairly dominant the last several days helping to keep skies mostly cloud free, and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. After a little patchy fog Monday morning, temperatures for the afternoon will warm into the low 80s. Dew point temperatures will rise into the upper 50s, so still a somewhat comfortable afternoon. By Tuesday we begin to see a little more cloud cover spread in from the south, a sign that there will be an increase in moisture. Isolated showers are possible well to the south and southeast. That trend continues into Wednesday, and beyond, as surface winds shift to the south and southwest. Dew point temperatures will slowly rise into the mid and upper 60s by Thursday and Friday.

By Friday evening a cold front will move through the Midwest bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Even though we will see an increase in the heat and humidity, severe weather looks to remain limited as our upper level pattern doesn’t appear to be too active.