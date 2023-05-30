Temperatures soared into the upper 80s and low 90s Tuesday afternoon. Cloud cover did increase during the late morning and afternoon for a portion of the area Tuesday. This was due to a slight increase in moisture across northeast and north-central Illinois. Sinking air over northwest Illinois left skies mostly sunny. There have been a few very spotty showers that tried to develop with the heat of the day, but the lack of any true surface moisture kept skies mostly dry. We will continue to see some cloud cover through the evening, with skies remaining partly cloudy overnight.

Highs Wednesday will warm into the upper 80s, but the degree of the heat will depend on how fast cloud cover develops during the day. There will be a slight increase in surface moisture Wednesday with afternoon dew point temperatures warming to the middle to upper 50s. With that, we may see cloud cover bubble back up a little sooner than what we did for Tuesday. Regardless, it’ll still remain hot.

Highs on Thursday will warm again into the upper 80s, to near 90 degrees, with the low 90s possible Friday and Saturday. Humidity will go up slightly, but it won’t be excessive. It may be just enough, though, to make it begin to feel a little more uncomfortable. Temperatures will remain warm through the weekend, only dropping slightly heading into early next week.