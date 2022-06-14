The dangerous heat continues for the Stateline Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service increased the Heat Advisory for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, Whiteside, Ogle, Lee, and DeKalb Counties to an Excessive Heat Warning until 8pm. Heat index values will approach 105-110 the remainder of the afternoon. A Heat Advisory is still in place until 8pm for the remainder of the area also until 8pm. Dangerous heat will continue Wednesday where we could still potentially tie our previous record high for that date as well. Eventually we will see temperatures come down into the lower to mid 80s towards the end of the week, but our pattern will stick with these above normal temperatures for some time.

The next day that we will see some showers will be Wednesday ahead of a cold front. This will be a day we need to watch as the Storm Prediction Center has very far northwest corners of Jo Daviess and Green Counties under an enhanced risk, the rest of the area (besides the southeast parts of DeKalb County) are under a slight risk of strong to severe storms Wednesday evening and night. The best chances are just north of the Stateline where a good chunk of Wisconsin is included in the enhanced risk but we could still see a few stronger storms as they trail into the Stateline.

Our southwesterly flow is what is bringing in the very hot and humid air to our area. Winds will be between 10-15mph with gusts up to 20-25mph the remainder of Tuesday afternoon, evening, and overnight. Winds will then increase slightly up to 20mph Wednesday afternoon and evening with gusts outside of thunderstorms up to 35mph.