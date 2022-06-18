A picture perfect weekend continues for Father’s Day tomorrow, but not before temperatures dip back into the low 50s overnight tonight. We will end up a few degrees cooler than last night, as we should reach down to around 51° in Rockford. A few spots could get into the upper 40s even before early tomorrow morning. Clear skies are allowing the temperatures to drop so quickly, and it might actually feel a bit chilly out there initially on Sunday morning!

Never fear though, as temperatures quickly return into the 80s by Sunday afternoon. We will see only a few clouds with a passing weak disturbance, but high pressure keeps us mostly sunny for your Father’s Day Forecast.

That high pressure remains locked in place, and any storm systems or disturbances will travel up and over this ridge of high pressure, remaining to our North and East. That is the case for Sunday afternoon, when we receive just a few clouds from this system passing us by.

This high pressure not only keeps us dry, but also keeps us much warmer. This is because high pressure is a clockwise circulation of air that also sinks from the upper atmosphere down to the surface. As this air sinks, it also warms, causing our conditions to remain warm and dry.

A massive ridge of this high pressure is set to continue building in for next week, and temperatures soar into the 90s, just like they did last week. This is a very similar set up, as temperatures reach the mid-90s for Monday, and even upper 90s for Tuesday. We are not likely to see temperatures in triple digits, but our heat index values should push well over 100° at times with dew points in the 70s.

The heat is here to stay, at least for awhile longer. The Climate Prediction Center has fairly high confidence that we will continue to see above average temperatures for the period ending the month of June and even to start the month of July.

Not only is the heat sticking with us in the long term, but also in the short term. A cold front for the middle of the week drops us back into the 80s briefly, but 90s return for the end of next week. That front also could bring the potential for some showers and storms, something we will need to keep an eye on.

For more information on this forecast, watch this clip from the 10PM newscast: