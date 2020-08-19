Heat out West shifts East this weekend

Record highs continued Tuesday along the West Coast and Southwest with temperatures soaring into the 90s and 100s. That heat will continue this week but a breakdown in the ridge of high pressure over the Southwest will allow some of that heat to shift east, possibly as early as the weekend.

Surface high pressure will remain overhead through Wednesday but will begin to shift to the east Thursday and Friday. This will allow surface and mid-level winds to shift around to the southwest, as winds aloft continue from the North. Temperatures will continue to warm by the end of the week with highs possibly reaching the 90s, which could be as early as Saturday.

The jet stream will begin to flatten a bit late in the week as low pressure moves along the U.S./Canadian border. This will pull a warm front through the Midwest Friday, into Saturday. During the day the cold front associated with that low will then move down through Wisconsin, shifting into southern Wisconsin by Saturday evening. It’s possible that the front will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms, but the rain chances look to remain limited (at least at this time).

That front is then forecast to lift back north Sunday night into Monday with highs warming back into the mid and upper 80s. One long-range model actually shows highs rising into the low 90s as early as Saturday, but quickly rising into early next week.