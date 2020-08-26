Heat sticks around through the end of the week, much more comfortable this weekend

High temperatures Tuesday warmed back into the low to mid 90s, officially reaching 95 degrees in Rockford. A stationary boundary over southeast Wisconsin and northeast Illinois was the focus for thunderstorms, especially early Tuesday morning. That boundary will continue to lift north Tuesday night, remaining north during the day Wednesday.

Skies will stay dry and warm Tuesday night with lows dipping only into the low 70s. A warm start during the morning means a very hot afternoon as highs reach the mid, to possibly, upper 90s. Thursday will also be hot, but some added cloud cover may keep temperatures just shy of the record. The record could be in jeopardy Wednesday, which is 97 degrees set back in 1953. Forecast high currently for Rockford is 96 degrees.

A strong cold front will move through the Midwest and Great Lakes Friday bringing with it a chance for thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe, during the late afternoon and evening. The cold front appears to be slowing down a bit which could allow highs on Friday to rise back near 90 degrees. Behind the front will be a much more comfortable air mass that’ll we’ll be able to enjoy for the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will warm into the upper 70s, to low 80s.