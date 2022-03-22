Following a break in the rain Tuesday afternoon, showers have moved back in Tuesday evening and will grow in both coverage and intensity as a warm front and low pressure system move closer to northern Illinois. Temperatures have remained well below Monday’s high of 75 degrees, sitting in the low to mid 50s for much of the afternoon. While still above average the cloud cover, rain and gusty east wind have definitely put a damp chill back into the air.

The rainfall from Tuesday morning wasn’t much with most areas receiving under a quarter of an inch. Additional rainfall through Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday will add up between half an inch to three quarters of an inch.

Instability increases slightly overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning as the low arrives into northern Illinois. This may allow a few thunderstorms to develop during that time, briefly increasing the rainfall rates. Flooding is not a concern as most of the heavier rainfall will be progressive through that time. Scattered rain showers will continue through Wednesday afternoon and evening, before tapering off Wednesday night. Colder air wrapping in Thursday morning may allow a few snowflakes to mix in with the rain showers during that time.