Once again it looks like the heaviest rain will bypass the majority of the Stateline – just like it did early Saturday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms are currently moving into west-central Illinois Sunday evening, with a few of the storms turning severe in central Illinois. Areas across central Illinois hold the best chance for experiencing severe weather as low pressure passes south of the Stateline. Further north, there are likely to be a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms with the best coverage remaining along and south of I-88. This will most likely impact those in Whiteside, Lee, and DeKalb counties.

The chance for rain will continue through the night and into Monday morning as low pressure moves into Indiana, but any accumulations are expected to remain light and minor. Drier air moving in with a northwest breeze during the afternoon should help to clear out some of the cloud cover. Temperatures will be similar to Sunday, reaching the upper 70s for the afternoon.