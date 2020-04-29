Heaviest Rainfall Shifts to the East as Winds Increase Wednesday Evening

The rain has been steady for some across Stateline, adding up to an additional half an inch to three quarters inch Wednesday evening. This has pushed the two day rainfall totals so far (Tuesday & Wednesday) to over two inches in some locations.

The rain will be coming to an end for most Wednesday night, but continue for areas in northeast Illinois through Thursday morning. A deepening low pressure system moving east of the Great Lakes will continue to pull further east during the day Thursday, taking most of the moisture with it. This also means skies should begin to gradually clear from west to east as drier air arrives with high pressure from the Plains.

Flash Flood Watches have been issued for Boone, McHenry and DeKalb counties through Thursday morning, and Flood Advisories and Watches have been issued for portions of the Rock and Kishwaukee Rivers as river levels in some spots rise into ‘action’ or even ‘minor’ flood stage.

North winds have been rather gusty for much of the afternoon, at times gusting 35-40mph. Unfortunately, we won’t get a break from the wind overnight Wednesday as wind gusts are expected to remain around 35mph through at least mid-day Thursday. Winds will ease Thursday evening as high pressure moves closer to the Stateline, which may lead to patchy fog by Friday morning.