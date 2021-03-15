Heaviest snow lifting north of the Stateline Monday afternoon

The transition to snow early Monday occurred fairly quickly with a band of heavy snow and high snowfall rates moving across much of northern Illinois. Within this heavy band, visibility quickly fell to under a quarter of a mile and roads were quick to become snow covered and slushy. Snowfall totals range from 1-3 inches so far. There were even lightning strikes, indicating thundersnow, in DeKalb County Monday afternoon.

The heaviest snow band has now quickly shifted to the north as dry air races up from the south. This has caused the intensity of the snow to lighten up, but may also lead to some drizzle or even freezing drizzle through this evening. A little bit of warm air wrapping up with the passage of low pressure in southern Illinois may allow for some light rain showers to briefly mix in after 9pm or 10pm.

Roads are snow covered and slushy which has made travel less than ideal today. Numerous accidents have been reported across the region. With the heavier snow now moving out, road crews will be able to work a little better at getting the roads cleared from some of the slush and snow. But slippery conditions may still persist if a period of freezing drizzle develops Monday evening.