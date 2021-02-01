Heavy ice on the Rock River could cause ice jams and ice jam flooding this week

The risk for heavy river ice on the Rock River continues for at least the next several days as temperatures continue to fluctuate through the week. A rapid drop in temperatures later this week could cause the ice to build up rapidly by the weekend.

According to the Chicago National Weather Service, information collected from river gauges, river ice spotters and satellite imagery indicate heavy ice has developed along portions of the Rock River. Over the weekend, minor ice jams developed north of Rockford – impacting the Latham Park river gauge, as well as down near Byron. The ice currently on the river may grow and shift this week causing rapid increases or decreases in ice coverage in any one spot. Those who live along the river, and are in areas that are prone to ice jam flooding, should continue to monitor the river levels throughout the week.

This is the hydrograph for the Rock River at Latham Park. You can see the fluctuations in the river level over the weekend, a result from ice jams developing and then likely breaking apart/free. Favorable conditions for ice jams to develop or grow will continue for the next several days. You can monitor current river levels here: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=LOT