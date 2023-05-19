Friday will not be a washout, but we are seeing a few heavy pockets of rain early this morning. By the late morning/early afternoon we will start to see clearing in the skies. Some sunshine will likely return by this evening. After what we see this morning there is not another chance of widespread rain for the next several days.

Visibilities are dropping with the rain continuing to move eastward across the Stateline. Full visibility is up to 10 miles but about half the area is down to only 3-5 miles. Be sure to travel safe and allow a little bit of extra time. With the heavier pockets of rain there is likely standing water on some roads.

Temperatures will be a bit below normal this afternoon, in the upper 60s. Winds will gust between 20-25 mph so the breezy stretch continues. Friday night temperatures will fall into the mid 40s, a cool night ahead. Wind gusts will stay around 20 mph.

It is possible we will still see some haze to our skies through the weekend with the air being pulled in behind the cold front that is moving through the area. There is an Air Quality Alert for southern Wisconsin until midnight Friday night.

This weekend is looking great for anyone with any outdoor plans or is in need of getting yard work done. Temperatures will be back into the lower 70s Saturday with mostly sunny skies and into the mid 70s Sunday also with sunshine.