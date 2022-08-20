We’ve had temperatures come up above average just by a degree or two the last few days but now for the weekend, we are back to cooler weather. To start the morning off, temperatures are on the warmer side, thanks to a lot of cloud cover we saw overnight. Temperatures are in the lower to mid 60s to start Saturday morning off.

Rain is reducing visibility in areas across the Stateline but most areas are only down a few miles from what we normally see at 10 miles. As of 5:30am Freeport and Rochelle are down to seven miles while Galena is down to five.

So far early Saturday morning areas southwest of Rockford such as the Forreston area have received about 6.0” of rainfall. Buffalo and Leaf River have reported around 4.5”. The Rockford area is checking in with around 2.5” while areas such as Genoa, Savanna, and Freeport about 0.5-1.0”. These are all reports over the last 6-12hours as of 5:30 early Saturday morning.

We are still tracking some storms producing heavy rainfall and lightning but there is nothing severe as of 5:30am Saturday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the area under a marginal (level 1 out of 5) for a few strong to severe storms today. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and smaller hail would be our main concerns. The biggest area of concern will be the pockets of heavier rainfall. We are expecting a few rounds of showers and storms throughout Saturday but it will not be a washout.

During the day, temperatures will rise only into the lower 70s Saturday across the Stateline under mostly cloudy skies with rain and storms. Saturday night temperatures will stay in the lower 60s under mostly cloudy skies as well. A chance for a few scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast overnight.

Sunday more rain is in store for the Stateline, but much less than what we have seen the last several hours. After this weekend, luckily, rain looks to move out for the start of our work week so we will dry up and some blue will return to our skies.

Winds will be a little bit of a factor over the weekend increasing to 15-20mph Saturday and will decrease for the day Sunday.

After the weekend, temperatures look to hold on to the below normal temperatures for some time. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures will be back into the lower to mid 80s, so right near average and a few days we could see above average temperatures. That will not last long however as cooler weather returns by the end of the week.