It’s a busy start to the day with heavy showers moving through the Stateline. There is isolated thunder and even lightning that we have been tracking through the early morning. Make sure to break the rain gear out today and leave a little bit of extra time for commutes. There are areas of standing water on roadways. Rain will stay steady through the morning before continuing to push further northeast. An isolated to scattered chance through the early afternoon but for the most part near lunchtime we will see heavy rain subside.

The heavy rain is reducing visibility to at/under 6 miles across the entire Stateline. Rockford as of 4:30am is down to 2 miles along with Monroe. Janesville and Freeport are at 2.5 miles. This will continue to fluctuate throughout the morning.

Not only is the rain a big topic early this morning, but we also have very windy conditions too. Wind gusts are currently up to 25-30 mph in many locations and will range from 25-35 mph through Monday. With the heavy rain and breezy conditions, be sure to travel very carefully.

Temperatures are very mild for this time of year. We’re currently in the mid to upper 30s and then even a few 40s out there including Rockford, DeKalb, Rochelle, and Sterling. Wind chills are in place across the entire area making it feel about 5-10 degrees or so below actual air temperatures. We will climb into the lower 50s today with showers the first half of the day, then thicker clouds sticking around the rest of Monday. Monday night we will be down to the lower 30s, right near freezing level.

We stay warm for the first half of the work week. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s Tuesday and Wednesday close to the 50-degree mark. By Thursday and Friday, we will be back down to near normal in the mid to upper 30s. By the weekend, the 40s look to make a return.