The second week of October will favor below average temperatures and the likelihood of some heavy rainfall during the middle to end of the week. While we will see some sunshine Monday afternoon, a brisk northwest wind will hold afternoon high temperatures roughly 10 degrees below the average of 66 degrees. Temperatures will warm a little further Tuesday, with a few spots even reaching the low 60s. Skies will remain partly cloudy during the afternoon.

The chance for rain will increase Wednesday night as a rather strong fall storm system moves across the country. A warm front ahead of the low will develop to the south, lifting north and pulling quite a bit of gulf moisture through the Mississippi Valley as it does. This moisture moves into the Stateline late Wednesday night as the warm front sits across central Illinois.

The front becomes the focal point for heavy rainfall, especially for areas that are north of the warm front, through the end of the week. If northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin remain on the north end, at least a couple inches of rain could fall from Wednesday night through Friday night.

East winds will also increase leading to a stretch of rather blustery afternoons, especially Thursday – Saturday. High temperatures will only warm into the 40s and 50s north of the front, while temperatures warm through the 70s south of the front. The system will fall just south of the region Friday night before moving away Saturday. Winds on the backside will remain gusty from the north keeping temperatures below average through the weekend.